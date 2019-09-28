Grafton's little golf club's future looks below par

Charity golf days at Grafton's little club at Westlawn could have a limited future as the club contemplates what it will do once GDSC's lease expires at the end of the year.

Charity golf days at Grafton's little club at Westlawn could have a limited future as the club contemplates what it will do once GDSC's lease expires at the end of the year. Debrah Novak

TOMORROW'S annual meeting of the GDSC Westlawn Men's Golf Club could be the last in the club's current format.

Club president David Lynch said because the GDSC would not renew the lease for the course after the end of this year, the club had decided to put election of officer bearers on hold.

Mr Lynch said the move was disappointing for the club, which had operated from the course in the middle of the Grafton Racecourse since 1981.

"Basically we thought it would not be viable for the club to elect new office bearers for possibly just three months,” he said.

"And because the current executive had been in negotiations with the GDSC board and the Clarence River Jockey Club, it was better to keep it in place until the end of the year.

"If the members decide to keep the club going, we can hold an election for office bearers in February or March.”

Mr Lynch said club members would have the chance to explore different options to keep the club going without access to the course in town.

"We've had an invitation from the big course (Grafton District Golf Club) to play there as a social golf club every Sunday,” Mr Lynch said.

"The GDSC has made an offer to help us by subsidising some of the costs, like the costs of carts and green fees.”

He said the golf club had also made an offer to allow the Westlawn members to become social members, which would cut their green fees in half to $5 for nine holes.

But Mr Lynch anticipated some of the Westlawn members might not be willing to take up the offer.

"I've talked to a few people who have said once the course closes, that's the end of golf for them,” he said.

"I can't see myself going across to play the big course as often as I would play here.”

Mr Lynch said he suspected other factors were afoot.

"We know they've got plans to put a big dam on the course and we've heard they're also considering a second training track,” he said.

CRJC chief executive Michael Beattie said the plans for a dam on the course had been in place for several years but that its footprint would have little impact on the course.

"If the golf course ceases to function we're not going to leave the centre of the course as barren ground,” he said.

But he said the CRJC would have preferred the golf course to remain, as long as it could be economically viable.

"At the end of the day that's been the decision that both the GDSC and we have made,” he said.

"We looked at lots of options but neither organisation said it was prepared to make the loss it would need to take to keep the course open.

Mr Beattie said the fate of Grafton City Bowling Club, which the GDSC took over about 10 years ago and eventually closed, provided a clue to what was behind the closure.

"The bowling club went broke and the GDSC took over,” he said.

"The GDSC tried to keep it going but it went broke again.”

The AGM is at 11am at the GDSC.