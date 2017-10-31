GALLERY: Grafton's market square a vision of retro-ness

Jess Northcote aka Miss Jessie Lou of Bellingen wears an original handmade 1950s day dress she purchased in New Zealand from the original owner.

<< HIGHLIGHTS: 2017 Jacaranda Crowning in pictures >>

MARKET Square took a trip back to the 1950s on Sunday as Retrofest competitors twirled and posed their way around day two of the Jacaranda Festival.

The heat didn't deter the handful of well coiffed ladies vying for the title of Miss Retrofest and various other categories that pay homage to the fashion and flair of the much-loved mid-century era.

The overall title went to Jess Northcote aka Miss Jessie Lou of Bellingen whose original 1950s barkcloth and cotton frock won the judges over.

Retrofest is a popular addition to the Jacaranda Festival's annual calendar but organiser Charlotte White said it could be bigger.

"We had nine entries this year, which is consistent but we would love more of course."

She said the day was competing with the larger Chromefest event on the Central Coast which attracts a similiar demographic but was happy with the turn out at Retrofest this year.

We get a lot more locals supporting it now so I'm pretty happy about that but we also run on volunteers so if you are wondering how to give back to your community we'll take you."

Retrofest category winners:

Miss Illustrated: Miss Zanetta Jessy

Miss Prestigue: Wham Bam Thank you Pam

Miss Kitten: Elle Belle

Miss Bee Bop: Miss Alice May

Miss Holy Moly: Miss Chrysler Jade

Miss Honey Money: Miss Ella Beth

Miss Retrofest: Miss Jessie Lou

