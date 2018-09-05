Grafton's NBN wait set to end

GRAFTON residents are encouraged to get prepared to make the switch to the NBN broadband access network.

NBNCo has commenced construction work ensure more than 9700 homes and businesses in parts of Grafton can connect to a service delivered over the NBN access network by April 2019.

NBN Local head Amber Dornbusch said the rollout of the network continues to gather momentum in the region with almost 5600 residents and businesses in the Clarence Valley Council area already able to connect to a plan over the NBN access network on NBN fixed wireless.

"The construction of Australia's new broadband access network in Grafton is exciting news for the community as the benefits of access to fast broadband are only a few months away," Ms Dornbusch said.

"Over the coming months, you can expect to see NBNCo contractors performing construction work in the community to build the infrastructure that will deliver broadband services over the NBN access network.

Work has begun installing NBN nodes in Grafton. NBN Co

"We're working hard to roll the network out as quickly as we can with as little disruption as possible, and we appreciate your patience while construction is underway.

"Once complete, you'll be able to order a plan through your preferred phone and internet provider. We encourage local residents to start shopping around to find a provider and plan that suits their needs.

"The community will join more than seven million other homes and businesses across Australia, including almost 2.1 million in NSW, that are currently able to enjoy the benefits of services over the NBN access network."

Visit NBN Co's website www.nbnco.com.au to find out when the NBN access network will be available at your home or business.

NBN ROLLOUT

Construction has started in parts of the following areas: