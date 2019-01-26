Grafton's own Dame Edna OAM

OUT of the thousands of citations for OAM's across the country, "Dame Edna” impersonator is not a phrase used often.

It sits pride of place under Pat Connelly's name though.

"Dame Edna was very surprised let me tell you,” he laughed.

"And so was I.”

Mr Connelly was awarded the OAM for his countless years of volunteer work for organisations such as Grafton Hockey, Midnight Basketball, U3A, the Jacaranda Festival and surf-lifesaving.

However, it is working with youth that he holds close to his heart, and said that it was something he was dedicated to in the past few years.

"I was a teacher's aide at the school for a long time, and you get to realise there are kids that are doing it very tough,” he said.

"I've found that I'm able to communicate well with a lot of them, and there are many I purposely make an effort to talk to.”

Mr Connelly said that over the years, the reward from his work was not in any way the recognition he had received, but just having them recognise him and thank him for how their lives had changed.

"It's great to know that some little things work, and that someone cares.”

The 79-year-old said the Order of Australia was quite an honour, and something that surprised him.

"You don't look for these things, and when I got the final letter I thought that this was really something,” he said.

And as for Grafton's own Dame Edna having an OAM, Mr Connelly said it was something which seemed to make people happy.

"I tried to give it up, but people kept wanting it, so she'll keep making an appearance,” he laughed.