Grafton's paralympian turning the table on parenthood

NO ONE'S PERFECT: Former Grafton paralympian Jessica Smith has joined a global campaign to turn the tides on how we view parenting.

NO ONE'S PERFECT: Former Grafton paralympian Jessica Smith has joined a global campaign to turn the tides on how we view parenting.

FORMER Grafton Paralympian Jessica Smith has had to overcome more hurdles than most in her journey through motherhood.

Last year's Jacaranda Guest of Honour, and now children's author and accomplished motivational speaker, is leading a campaign to create more open and honest conversations around parenting.

"Parenthood is a beautiful but exhausting journey that no one has ever mastered. It's magical and it's gut-wrenching and can be overwhelming," she said.

"There is no such thing as a perfect parent."

She is supporting a global campaign by baby wipes brand WaterWipes called #ThisIsParenthood to counter picture-perfect parenting culture and present a more realistic perspective of parenting.

It comes on the back of research that revealed two-thirds of new parents in Australia and New Zealand felt like they were failing during the first year of parenthood.

"We are living in an age where we are constantly bombarded by advertising and self-promotion, not just in magazines and on TV but on our phones and social media," she said.

"Instead of comparing our journeys and treating parenthood as a competition, we need to proudly acknowledge that we are doing the very best we can, and that is more than enough."

Jessica, who was named Cosmopolitan's Woman of the Year in 2017, recently announced her pregnancy with her baby due in November, so will soon have three children under the age of five.

Her daughter Ayla, aged three and son Reza, aged 18 months, both suffer from eczema and this has added to her parenting rollercoaster ride.

"I don't think anyone is ever prepared for what it is really like having a newborn baby. The sleep deprivation, breastfeeding issues and a whole bunch of irrational fears and anxieties all while you are trying to master being a new parent," she said.

"It is a tough gig. But then there is having a newborn and a toddler at the same time. You learn to navigate the challenges but as two parents we need to develop a culture of honesty and support for each other and this is why I am proud to be a part of #ThisIsParenthood."

WaterWipes findings revealed a gap between how society portrays parenting and the reality of having a new baby. One-third of Australia and New Zealand-based parents (30 per cent) feel the pressure to be a perfect parent which comes from advertising showing picture-perfect parenting.

WaterWipes created #ThisIsParenthood by partnering with 86 parents across three continents to produce a 16-minute documentary, 12 short films, photography series and social media content that shines a light on parenting. The films have achieved over 6.5 million views across Facebook, YouTube and Instagram, and seen over 2500 uses of the #ThisIsParenthood hashtag.

To get involved in #ThisIsParenthood, join the conversation on Facebook and Instagram, or watch the documentary on YouTube.