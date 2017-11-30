Grafton's poor showing in the sun

Dr Nick Cooper shines a light on the skin cancers he sees while practising at Ochre Health in Grafton

DR NICK Cooper saw one melanoma in his 12 years of practice in the tropical climate of Darwin, but in his six years in Grafton he has seen more than a dozen.

The doctor, who practices at Ochre Health in Grafton said that it is imperative that adults remember to protect themselves now to prevent issues in the future.

His comments come in response to new research from the Cancer Council that showed the number of adults who get sunburnt on summer weekends hasn't improved year-on-year.

"I regularly see patients with sun damaged skin ranging from solar keratoses, a pre cancerous lesion, through squamous cell carcinoma which itself can be a deadly condition, through to melanoma," Dr Cooper said.

He said most patients over the age of 40 have solar keratoses with requires cryotherapy, and often sees three to four squamous cell carcinomas on patients presenting for other reasons which require excision.

"Older patients I see sustained sun damage from years ago which has been cumulative from an era when little was known about sun protection," Dr Cooper said.

"It is concerning that younger patients are not heeding the warnings."

The latest Cancer Council National Sun Protection Survey shows that overall the proportion of adults slipping on clothing to protect themselves from the sun has decreased from 19 percent to 17 percent in the last three years, while more than 881,000, or 17 per cent of adults get sunburnt on summer weekends.

Abby Wallace from Cancer Council NSW northern region expressed concern that sun protection behaviours among adults in the state had recently deteriorated, and that it reinforced the need for continued investment in skin cancer campaigns to ensure adults remain vigilant about reducing their UV exposure.

Ms Wallace also welcomed some of the positive news in the research.

"There has been a noticeable increase in the use of sunscreen among adults. Whilst this is wonderful news, there is still a lot of work to do in terms of educating our local community on the importance of adopting a combination of sun protection measures," she said.

"We suspect Aussies are slopping on sunscreen while at the same time reducing their use of covering clothing and expecting to be protected all day long. Sunscreen is a great tool to help protect your skin, but it isn't a suit of armour.

"The motto remains the same - slip, slop, slap, seek shade and slide on sunglasses. Wearing covering clothing is one of the simplest and effective ways to protect your skin."