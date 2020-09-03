Grafton’s shining light named Sportsperson of the Month

INSPIRATIONAL: Redmen captain and fullback Kyle Hancock produced a five-star performance in his side's 47-7 win over Lismore City on Saturday.

INSPIRATIONAL: Redmen captain and fullback Kyle Hancock produced a five-star performance in his side's 47-7 win over Lismore City on Saturday.

RUGBY Union player Kyle Hancock is the Grafton Shoppingworld Senior Sportsperson of the Month for August.

The 28-year-old is one of the Clarence Valley’s sporting stars being starved of representative action in 2020 as a consequence of COVID-19.

The Grafton Redmen fullback and captain played a starring role in Far North Coast’s Richardson Cup in in 2019 and was looking forward to the challenge of stepping up to the top tier Caldwell Cup in 2020.

Kyle Hancock in Far North Coast's 2019 Richardson Shield win.

Instead competition has been restricted to club level, where Hancock has consistently been one of the Redmen’s best in the and finished the season as their leading pointscorer.

Related Articles:

REDMEN REDEMPTION: Grafton finish season on a high

Grafton Redmen snap losing streak

Redmen’s captain fantastic breaks club point-scoring record

However, the side has struggled to compete with the top sides and have missed the Far North Coast finals which kick off this weekend, with only two wins from seven matches in the shortened home and away season.

However this season did provide a rare opportunity for Hancock and his teammates to play against a former Wallaby, with 34-year-old Berrick Barnes up the boots for Lennox Head Trojans in 2020.

NEW RECRUIT: Former Rugby Union professional Berrick Barnes said he's thrilled be playing with his beloved local team the Lennox Head Trojans. Photo: to John Bungate - Lennox Head Rugby Club

However, the round 4 encounter was an otherwise forgettable outing for the Redmen, handed a 48 to 7 rugby union lesson by the Trojans.

The monthly winners make up the pool of finalists for Senior, Junior Male and Junior Female Sportsperson of the Year and the Masters Sports Award at the Clarence Valley Sports Awards.

There is just one more junior and senior winner to be decided for the month of September, with the last nominations accepted at 5pm on Friday, September 26. Each monthly winner collects a $50 voucher courtesy of major sponsors Grafton Shoppingworld.

Meanwhile, nominations are being called for Team, Club, Coach and Volunteerof the Year, and close at 5pm on October 9.

Download a form from the Clarence Valley Sports Awards Facebook page and email to cvsportsawards@gmail.com.

Clarence Valley Sports Awards

Organisers have confirmed the seventh annual event supported by The Daily Examiner, Grafton Shoppingworld and Clarence Valley Council will go ahead as planned at the Grafton District Services Club on Saturday, November 14. Ticket details to be released soon.