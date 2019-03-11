Grafton's showgirl set to represent at regional finals

GIRL OF THE SHOW: 2018 Grafton Showgirl Elly Shipman is preparing for regional finals this Saturday.

GIRL OF THE SHOW: 2018 Grafton Showgirl Elly Shipman is preparing for regional finals this Saturday. Caitlan Charles

GRAFTON'S very own showgirl may soon represent the region and potentially make a debut at this year's Sydney Royal Easter Show.

When Elly Shipman is not training to be an equine vet she is preparing herself to represent the Clarence Valley at the Land Showgirl Competition.

The 2018 Grafton Showgirl has grown up in the show circuit and can't wait to discuss some of the big agricultural issues facing her hometown at Tweed Heads when she competes in the regional zone one finals.

If successful, MsShipman will go on to compete at the state final in April at the Sydney Royal Easter Show and be in with a chance to be crowned the Sydney Royal Showgirl.

Ms Shipman said making friends and discussing big issues are why she loves the competition.

"At the moment a big thing is the flood in Queensland, before that it was the drought,” she said.

"It is about bringing awareness to issues people from other regions might not know about and promoting our local agriculture.”

Ms Shipman's advice to Clarence Valley girls thinking of joining this year's Grafton showgirl competitions is to "go for it”.

"Don't hold back, I was one of the girls that thought it won't be me cause I'm not a girly girl. It's not a beauty contest, it's about how you present yourself and your knowledge.”