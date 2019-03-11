Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
GIRL OF THE SHOW: 2018 Grafton Showgirl Elly Shipman is preparing for regional finals this Saturday.
GIRL OF THE SHOW: 2018 Grafton Showgirl Elly Shipman is preparing for regional finals this Saturday. Caitlan Charles
Community

Grafton's showgirl set to represent at regional finals

Kathryn Lewis
by
11th Mar 2019 7:00 PM

GRAFTON'S very own showgirl may soon represent the region and potentially make a debut at this year's Sydney Royal Easter Show.

When Elly Shipman is not training to be an equine vet she is preparing herself to represent the Clarence Valley at the Land Showgirl Competition.

The 2018 Grafton Showgirl has grown up in the show circuit and can't wait to discuss some of the big agricultural issues facing her hometown at Tweed Heads when she competes in the regional zone one finals.

If successful, MsShipman will go on to compete at the state final in April at the Sydney Royal Easter Show and be in with a chance to be crowned the Sydney Royal Showgirl.

Ms Shipman said making friends and discussing big issues are why she loves the competition.

"At the moment a big thing is the flood in Queensland, before that it was the drought,” she said.

"It is about bringing awareness to issues people from other regions might not know about and promoting our local agriculture.”

Ms Shipman's advice to Clarence Valley girls thinking of joining this year's Grafton showgirl competitions is to "go for it”.

"Don't hold back, I was one of the girls that thought it won't be me cause I'm not a girly girl. It's not a beauty contest, it's about how you present yourself and your knowledge.”

grafton showgirl grafton showgirl competition sydney royal easter show
Grafton Daily Examiner

Top Stories

    Study shows dingoes evolved into unique species

    premium_icon Study shows dingoes evolved into unique species

    Environment 'IT REALLY is a fair dinkum Australian species and has been for many thousands of years.'

    Retro store leaves customers in a daze

    premium_icon Retro store leaves customers in a daze

    Fashion & Beauty 'There's a bit of a bohemian edge down this end of town'

    Where did the cane toad cross the road?

    premium_icon Where did the cane toad cross the road?

    Environment New project to tackle cane toads west of Summerland Way

    Council hits back at claims it's neglecting tourist services

    Council hits back at claims it's neglecting tourist services

    Letters to the Editor Concerns council has turned its back on decades of hard work