Grafton's snowman stands strong against vandals

CHILLED OUT: Grafton chamber of commerce secretary Annemarie Henderson is excited to see 'Snowy' dressed throughout the year.

CHILLED OUT: Grafton chamber of commerce secretary Annemarie Henderson is excited to see 'Snowy' dressed throughout the year. Kathryn Lewis

THE beloved snowman on Prince St was vandalised over the weekend, but it won't stop him from making people smile.

'Snowy', as he has been dubbed, had his support beam broken on Friday night but is still standing strong.

Grafton chamber of commerce secretary Annemarie Henderson said it was "very disappointing" to see.

She is hopeful CCTV cameras near the snowman will have footage of the vandals.

Bunny ears for Easter and a jockey outfit for the July carnival are a few ideas for Snowy's next ensemble.

Ms Henderson said the chamber are looking at getting a few friends for Snowy to put at Market Square and South Grafton.

The chamber have put out a call to crafty residents who can find or create clothes throughout the year to fit him.

Snowy's maker Norman Gray, who has been doing timber work for over 30 years, said he is glad his whimsical creations can put a smile on people's faces.

"This is just a fun thing to do cause it makes people happy," he said.

"I thought he would have been tucked away by now".