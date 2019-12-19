Menu
Jeff and Robyn Smith with Karen Graham with a selection of ice creams for local businesses.
Grafton’s sweetest shop turns 10

TIM JARRETT
, tim.jarrett@dailyexaminer.com.au
19th Dec 2019 4:30 PM
AFTER dishing out around 300,000 waffle cones, I Scream in Grafton is celebrating an important milestone.

The much loved ice-cream shop has now been a popular haunt for locals looking for a cool, sweet fix on a hot day for a whole decade.

The business was celebrating by dishing out free ice cream to anyone who walked past, something owner Jeff Smith said they did every year.

Not only that, they even took ice-cream cups direct to the doors of local businesses on Prince Street.

Noting it was the biggest response they had ever had to a birthday, Mr Smith said it was great to see people had “hooked on” to the idea free ice-cream.

“This is definitely the busiest it has been, a ten year anniversary is obviously pretty important,” he said.

Mr Smith said they went through around 3,500 tubs of ice cream a year, averaging about 10-13 tubs a day.

That amounted to a massive 300,000 waffle cones alone.

In a bombshell which might surprise many, Mr Smith said he didn’t eat ice cream everyday, but when he did, he couldn’t go past the salted caramel.

“I don’t eat a huge amount of it, otherwise I wouldn’t fit in the door.”

“But the salted caramel is good stuff, as well as some of the adult flavours like baileys and coffee.”

Looking forward, the business were planning on creating their own products incorporating some of the local produce, once they got their new gelato machine up and running.

“We going to be making a bit more of our own, we started doing it but it got really busy,” he said.

“We want to focus on some local flavours like blueberries and macadamias.”

