Grafton's top jockeys dominating NRRA premiership

Evopex (outside) ridden by Matt McGuren kicks past Cool Prince ridden by Ben Looker to win the Maclean Cup. Adam Hourigan

GRAFTON'S Matthew McGuren and Ben Looker are without question among the finest jockeys to emerge from the Clarence Valley over its rich racing history. And in 2019, the pair continue to dominate the Northern Rivers Racing Association.

Racing correspondent Geoff Newling has been compiling an unofficial Northern Rivers Racing Association Premiership for the 2019/20 season and to no one's surprise, McGuren and Looker sit at the top of the list.

As of the November 11 meeting in Lismore, McGuren has claimed 12 race wins to Looker's 10 this season. Ryan Maloney and Ray Spokes are in the chase with nine wins apiece.

Always a popular choice on home turf at the Clarence River Jockey Club, McGuren will saddle up for six races today and will go in as betting favourite for the Race 4 Family Christmas Race Day 1 December Maiden Handicap (1106m) on Warren Gavenlock-trained Surmise.

McGuren is also among top odds with Matthew Dunn's Royal Factor and Jenny Graham-trained Foxy's Foxinator as well as being a strong outside chance on Graham-trained I Wanna Be A Jeep.

Ben Looker will not be racing today but the top jockey might need to make up ground as the following pack search for results on track today.

Leading the pack for the NRRA trainers is Dunn, who often pairs with McGuren to lethal effect, and the Murwillumbah trainer will be gunning for glory in two races today.

Not far behind Dunn is Kris Lees, who despite not having any horses racing in Grafton today, is always a threat when he brings his prolific pedigree to town.

Chasing the pack is Ethan Ensbey with nine wins in the season while Grafton trainer Dwayne Schmidt leads the way for local horse race wins despite John Shelton's dominance at the top of the game for many years now.

RACE DAY: Matthew McGuren will race in six races at the Clarence River Jockey Club today, with his first ride in Race 2 on Stirling Osland's Cos I'm Good at 3.05pm, and his last, Race 8, on I Wanna Be A Jeep at 5.30pm.

TOP NRRA JOCKEYS

12: Matthew McGuren.

10: Ben Looker.

9: Ryan Maloney, Ray Spokes.

TOP NRRA TRAINERS

14: Matthew Dunn.

10: Kris Lees.

9: Ethan Ensby.

8: Dwayne Schmidt.