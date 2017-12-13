Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Grameen opens finance to world

BUSINESS SENSE: Grameen Australia director Masud Isa and CEO Duncan Power with Bendigo Community Bank South Grafton director Karen Toms and chair Peter James at a meeting in South Grafton.
BUSINESS SENSE: Grameen Australia director Masud Isa and CEO Duncan Power with Bendigo Community Bank South Grafton director Karen Toms and chair Peter James at a meeting in South Grafton. Adam Hourigan

GRAMEEN Australia is returning to the Clarence Valley for the second time this year.

The organisation, which focuses on social business, held a community meeting in South Grafton, and will now visit Yamba.

Grameen Australia uses Nobel Peace Prize winner Professor Muhammad Yunus's seven principles of social business.

When the group came to the Clarence in August, Bendigo South Grafton Community Bank director Karen Toms said Grameen Australia helped people change their circumstances.

"They can't borrow money like more affluent people can, so it's about helping them perhaps start a business for themselves,” Ms Toms told The Daily Examiner.

"It's not a hand-out -

it's a loan, but it's a microfinance loan.”

Grameen Australia will be at the Treelands Drive Community Centre today from 7pm to 8.30pm to

talk about what Grameen do and how you can be involved.

Topics:  grameen grameen australia karen toms whatson

Grafton Daily Examiner
Honour for voice of the Clarence

Honour for voice of the Clarence

"While I have received the honour, I am only one part of a team effort.”

Brightening the day for Vision Australia

SMILES: David Black from the Office of Environment and Heritage, Louis W. Coure from Grafton Fast Photo, Robyn Smith from I Scream and Cathy from Greater Bank, all helped raise money for Vision Australia during Bridge Shirt Friday with the help of Scott Taylor (in the mirror).

Did you wear a bright shirt for Bright Shirt Friday?

Police seek help to find Coutts Crossing man

Police are searching for information on the where about of a Coutts Crossing man

Have you seen this man?

Clarence Valley petrol and weather

PHOTO OF THE DAY: Ala Hartley spotted this bird on the Goanna Headland at Evans Head.

Fuel up at the cheapest place in the Clarence Valley

Local Partners