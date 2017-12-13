Grameen opens finance to world

BUSINESS SENSE: Grameen Australia director Masud Isa and CEO Duncan Power with Bendigo Community Bank South Grafton director Karen Toms and chair Peter James at a meeting in South Grafton.

BUSINESS SENSE: Grameen Australia director Masud Isa and CEO Duncan Power with Bendigo Community Bank South Grafton director Karen Toms and chair Peter James at a meeting in South Grafton. Adam Hourigan

GRAMEEN Australia is returning to the Clarence Valley for the second time this year.

The organisation, which focuses on social business, held a community meeting in South Grafton, and will now visit Yamba.

Grameen Australia uses Nobel Peace Prize winner Professor Muhammad Yunus's seven principles of social business.

When the group came to the Clarence in August, Bendigo South Grafton Community Bank director Karen Toms said Grameen Australia helped people change their circumstances.

"They can't borrow money like more affluent people can, so it's about helping them perhaps start a business for themselves,” Ms Toms told The Daily Examiner.

"It's not a hand-out -

it's a loan, but it's a microfinance loan.”

Grameen Australia will be at the Treelands Drive Community Centre today from 7pm to 8.30pm to

talk about what Grameen do and how you can be involved.