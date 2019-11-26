Grand donation from Grafton’s women golfers to hero fireys

Grafton Women's Golf Club president Sue Petty hands over a cheque for $1000 to Grafton City RFS Brigade captain Mick Rogan. Club treasurer Glenda Chad looks on.

GRAFTON’S women golfers dug deep to let local fireys know what they thought of their heroic efforts fighting the fires burning throughout the Clarence Valley.

The golfers wound up their season last week with a final raffle and presentation day, deciding to donate any money to the RFS this year.

Club captain Sue Petty said the call resonated in the club, with the total hitting three figures for the first time.

“Last year we raised $240 for oncology at Grafton Base Hospital,” she said.

“This year it was amazing. We had $1000 in next to no time.”

The captain of the Grafton City RFS brigade, Mick Rogan, said he had already earmarked the money for some specialised fire fighting equipment.

“We’ll be looking to equip our hoses with a pistol grip control that will allow us to switch quickly between different spray settings,” Mr Rogan said.

He said the controls would make fighting fires safer for the volunteers.

“On the grip there’s a setting called survival,” he said. “If you get a sudden flare-up in front of you, you flick the switch to the left and it throws up a big cone of water between the operator and the fire.”

Mr Rogan said the new equipment was on the brigade’s wish list and this donation would help make it a reality.

“It’s what we want, but it has to go through all the processes first,” he said.

Ms Petty said there were a lot of members in the women’s club who’d been affected by the fire.

“The fires at Nymboida, Ramornie, Whitemans Creek, Kangaroo Creek. Most of them have been close to some of the girls,” Mrs Petty said.

“That’s not to mention breathing in the smoke all the time and the breathing difficulties that causes.”

Mrs Petty threw the gauntlet down for her opposite number in the Grafton Men’s Club, David Morgan.

“We’d like to see if the men can match what we’ve donated,” Mrs Petty said.