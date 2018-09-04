Grand final day a hit for Clarence Coast club

RUGBY LEAGUE: With the Group 1 Junior Rugby League grand finals rotated between clubs, the chance to host the final games of the season comes around only once every seven years, and the Clarence Coast Magpies didn't disappoint the large crowd that gathered at Yamba Sports Complex on Saturday.

Clarence Coast Magpies secretary Kerry Lee said the grand final was a great day for their club, and all the other Group 1 clubs that had teams playing in a grand final.

"It was a great day, we had really good support from the community and the senior club, a lot of people from the Lower Clarence Magpies helped out and supported the teams," Lee said.

"It was not just a great day for our club but a great day for all the clubs involved. The games were really close and were just a great display of junior rugby league."

The Clarence Coast Magpies were represented by two teams on the day, with their U12s team winning their third straight grand final in a close 20-18 win over Marist Brothers, while the U16s went down 14-6 against the Casino Cougars.

Packing the hills of the Yamba Sports Complex was a large crowd of not just local fans and family, but a number of travelling supporters from across the group.

"We were very happy with the massive turn-out, and a lot of clubs within the group made a weekend of it, coming down on the Friday night and staying for the whole weekend, which was nice," Lee said.

"We were very lucky with the weather, there was a bit of rain in the morning to soften up the ground and it was beautiful after that.

"Big thanks goes out to all the people who helped out, we were very fortunate to receive a lot of help from so many people who made the day possible."