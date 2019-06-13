Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
08/11/2006 NEWS: Aerial shots of the SCG, Aussie Stadium and Fox Studios. Sydney Cricket Ground. Pic. Toby Zerna
08/11/2006 NEWS: Aerial shots of the SCG, Aussie Stadium and Fox Studios. Sydney Cricket Ground. Pic. Toby Zerna
Rugby League

Grand Final disgrace: Suncorp snubbed for cricket pitch

by Robert Craddock, Peter Badel
12th Jun 2019 7:39 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE NRL has made a stunning decision to ignore Australia's best rectagular stadium for the 2020 grand final, instead deciding the distinctly round SCG is a better fit for the game's biggest match.

The distinctly circular SCG (right) sitting next to Allianz Stadium.
The distinctly circular SCG (right) sitting next to Allianz Stadium.

The NRL told club chief executives at a meeting in Sydney this week ANZ would be out of action after next year's Origin series.

It has been reported on the NRL's official website the SCG has been chosen for next year's grand final despite the fact that its capacity in the 40,000s, less than Suncorp's 52,000, a stadium rated by NRL boss Todd Greenberg this season as the best rugby league ground in the world.

"That's a disgrace,'' said Queensland minister for tourism and major events Kate Jones.

"It is about time the NRL showed the same respect and loyalty in Queensland that we show in them. We have delivered for them time and time again. We do the right thing by code and they do not show us the same respect.

Kate Jones has labelled the Suncorp Stadium snubbing as a disgrace. Picture: AAP Image/Dave Hunt
Kate Jones has labelled the Suncorp Stadium snubbing as a disgrace. Picture: AAP Image/Dave Hunt

"If there is an NRL grand final up for grabs it has to come to Queensland. What harm would it do to have one grand final in 20 years at Suncorp?''

Queensland fullback great Gary Belcher said the snubbing of Suncorp was another kick in the guts for Brisbane league fans.

"I played in the last ever grand final at the SCG, it's not a good rugby league ground," said Belcher, who played for Canberra in the 1987 decider against Manly.

"One more grand final at the SCG is one too many.

"I'm disappointed they didn't give Suncorp Stadium a chance.

"The SCG has a wonderful aura but the open spaces are too vast and the fans are too far from the action.

"Imagine a grand final at a packed Suncorp Stadium ... it's the best rugby league stadium in Australia."

More Stories

Show More
nrl rugby league
News Corp Australia

Top Stories

    How do our hospitals stack up?

    premium_icon How do our hospitals stack up?

    Health A new report reveals the performance of Maclean, Grafton hospital in recent months

    OUR SAY: Join us for our 160th birthday

    premium_icon OUR SAY: Join us for our 160th birthday

    Opinion What's your earliest memory of The Daily Examiner?

    Thousands of motorists face safety threat

    Thousands of motorists face safety threat

    News Car manufacturers are warning motorists to get this item replaced

    Our country girl comes of age

    premium_icon Our country girl comes of age

    Music Tania Kernaghan has never felt better, and her new music proves it