Grand final glory awaits Tiger cubs

Grafton Tigers under-15s celebrate on Ellem Oval after winning through to the AFL North Coast grand finals this weekend.

Grafton Tigers under-15s celebrate on Ellem Oval after winning through to the AFL North Coast grand finals this weekend. Wayne Phillips

AUSSIE RULES: The junior system at the Grafton Tigers AFL club continues to flourish and there will be no better representation of that than this Sunday.

The Tigers will have two sides run onto the field at C.ex International Stadium in Coffs Harbour to contest the AFL North Coast grand finals.

After leading the ladder all season, the pride of the Tigers, their youth girls' outfit, will meet Coffs Harbour Breakers in the decider, while their under-15s also earned their way through to the big dance.

The under-15 side, which is coached by Chris Leslie, reached the grand final after defeating Bellingen Bulldogs in a see-sawing clash at Ellem Oval last week.

It was just a case of fresh legs for the Tigers, with their extra rotation players on the bench helping to establish a 20-point winning margin in the final quarter, the biggest margin of the entire match. But the assignment in front of the Grafton side is not an easy one, with the undefeated Sawtell-Toormina Saints awaiting them in Sunday's grand final.

Tigers' junior president Wayne Phillips said the sides had been working hard in training this week and were looking forward to the grand final opportunity.

"All the juniors were looking very sharp this week,” Phillips said. "Kicks were finding the mark, they were all running strong, I think they know what they're in for this weekend.

"Deep down I know the nerves will be peaking, but we are just trying to approach this weekend as if it is just another game of football.

"I know myself, I have been in five or six grand finals as a player and not won one of them. If you get too excited and too wrapped up in the occasion, you can forget all the basics of footy.”

The one down side of the season was the Tigers under-13s, who finished the year as minor premiers only to be knocked out of finals in successive defeats.

"They saved their worst two games for the last two games,” Phillips said. "It wasn't for a lack of trying, though. At the end of the game I don't think one of them was standing upright. They were shattered.

"But still a few of them got up and backed up on the bench for our under-15s side. If you could give club person of the year to all of the junior players you would.”

Phillips hopes the renewed success of the Tigers' junior brigade can lead to success at the top end in a few years.

"These guys are leading the way for the club, and they are the future of the sport,” he said. "Maybe a senior title is just around the corner.”

In another boost for the club, the Tigers under-17s will play in the preliminary final at Coffs Harbour tomorrow.