Sun shines on Beez in conference opener

Coach Rob Blinman (right) delivers a passionate plea to his players during the Sunshine Conference season opener between Grafton Vikings and Byron Bay Beez at Grafton Sportscentre.

BASKETBALL: Only two points separated Byron Bay Beez and Grafton Vikings in the inaugural Sunshine Conference Basketball decider last October, and the same result has opened the 2017 season.

With only one man on the bench, a spirited Byron Bay outfit fought their way back in the final two quarters to wrestle away the Vikings' 11-point half-time lead, and come home to clinch victory in the dying seconds.

Both sides showed signs of early season rust and fatigue was evident in the second half as the Vikings struggled to maintain their defensive work rate.

"We won the first half, but actually we really only played one half of basketball, it was as simple as that," Vikings coach Rob Blinman said. "We got out of our structures and we just stopped playing defence.

"We can't let a team score 98 points against us. If we let teams score that many we aren't going to win a lot of games."

Vikings young gun Jack Boorman 'drops the mic' with a three pointer during the Sunshine Conference season opener between Grafton Vikings and Byron Bay Beez at Grafton Sportscentre. Matthew Elkerton

Despite starting without tree-topping centre Hamish Denshire, the home side was soon on a scoring roll, thanks to captain and point guard Sam Wicks, and junior forces Lane Delaforce and the towering Brayden Predo.

Vikings quickly showed the structures that helped them to the top of the Conference last season, but Blinman said they missed out on opportunities when trying to squeeze an extra pass at the end of a set.

"I didn't think our shooting was that bad, I just think we didn't take the shots we should have been taking," he said. "We were giving up shots trying to force that last pass, we just have to take the opportunities we have got.

"We scored 96 points, that is a positive. We started getting into it, but we were pretty lethargic in that third quarter. No matter what happened, we just couldn't get back into our groove."

Vikings centre Hamish Denshire gets two points away during the Sunshine Conference season opener between Grafton Vikings and Byron Bay Beez at Grafton Sportscentre. Matthew Elkerton

For Byron Bay captain Michael Baggaley it was a proud moment after only a squad of six men made the trip south.

The court veteran said he was extremely impressed with Yamba Trawlers junior Jack Roberts-Field since taking up a spot with the Beez.

"We were massively understaffed today, basically a few boys with injuries and family matters that were last minute cancellations so we came down with the mindset to just stay positive and enjoy ourselves and we managed to come away with the win," he said.

"We are buzzed; we really weren't expecting to win here. Hats off to the Grafton boys they are a skilled team."

Earlier Beez women had an easy outing against the developing Vikings squad.