GRAND FINALS: All the match ups on netball courts

Rhinos (GA) Molly Hirst with the ball during the Grafton Netball Club grading day between 'B' grade teams Underminers and Rhinos Purple at Grafton Netball Courts on Saturday 1st April. 2017. Debrah Novak

NETBALL: There will be plenty of pride on the line as GHS Jaguars prepare for a fight against Northside Thunder in the Grafton Netball Association AReserve decider.

The top-grade final is a replay of last year's decider when the Jaguars emerged on top of their thunderous counterparts.

Despite holding the ledger, the Jaguars will head into this decider as the underdogs following a change to key personnel in Northside.

Northside Thunder. Contributed

Experienced A-grade stars Kim Blinman, Emersyn Burton and Zali Webb have bolstered the Northside ranks this season, but according to Blinman the secret to the undefeated side's success is the crux of players who have remained together for several years.

" They know each other's game inside and out,” Blinman said.

"We have added a few older heads to the side this season and I think it has come together nicely. I think it has lifted the side to that next level.”

The last time the two sides met, the Thunder ran away with the contest, putting an 18-goal margin between the two sides in the semi-final.

GHS Jaguars. Contributed

But that has only made the Jaguars hungrier for revenge and after most of their players were a part of the side that lifted The Daily Examiner Netball Challenge Shield earlier this week, captain Mikayla O'Mahony said the team was full of momentum going into the grand final clash.

"We are confident we can get the job done as long as we get all of our sh*t together,” she said.

"We all know our combinations, we know where each other is going to be on court, we just have to all work together and put in 100% out there.

"I am very proud of my team for making it this far and I know we can get the job done in the final.”

The Jaguars have been caught out early in previous games this season, but the side is ready to take a measured approach into the decider as they use the first quarter to get a feel for the contest.

It is an approach that may just unnerve the opposition.

Blinman said she hoped the Jaguars would bring it from the first whistle - but as long as it is a fight, the veteran star will be happy.

"I love a good scrap on court,” she said.

"It's what they need and what we need and it's always good for the crowd.”

A2 GRADE: S&S TOPSHELF v GHS GERRY HATRICKS

HAVING met each other on four occasions through the season, both teams have had equal wins with two apiece.

With only one loss making a difference on the ladder at the end of competition, this game could swing either way.

Both teams have a mixture of youth and experienced players.

B GRADE: RHINO REBELS v REDMEN JACA HOTEL

RHINOS may have a slight advantage over Redmen as they've tallied more wins on the ladder, but Redmen are sure to give them a match to fight for.

Redmen have provided some top-shelf moments this season and know what it takes to win the big matches.

Rhinos will be determined to remain top of the grade, while Redmen Jaca Hotel will give it their all to steal the victory.

C GRADE: NORTHSIDE ASSASSINS v RHINO RASCALS

HAVING scored a win over Northside Assassins in the semi-final, Rhino Rascals have proved themselves to be a force to be reckoned with over the season, earning a spot in the grand final.

But that should take nothing away from the Assassins who have fought valiantly in all their games this year. Only two points separated these teams in the semi. This game will go down to the wire.

D GRADE: NORTHSIDE DESTRUCTION v TUCABIA CHARMS

THIS GAME is one of many re-matches with a two goal difference in the semi-final. Both Tucabia Charms and Northside Destruction are keen to prove themselves as a huge threat, although as both teams are first time grand finalists in this grade, the pressure could swing the game in any direction.

11/12 YEARS: NORTHSIDE EPICS v NORTHSIDE STRIKERS

THESE two teams finished on equal points on the top of the ladder at the end of the competition rounds, with only goal percentage separating them. Both teams are certain to come out fighting harder than they ever have before with their love of netball driving them to play their very best.

9/10 YEARS: CITY SMURFS v NORTHSIDE CUTIE PIES

CITY Smurfs and Northside Cutie Pies are two teams aiming high to walk away victorious this Saturday.

No matter the outcome though, both these teams have grown throughout the season and are all easily Grafton Netball A grade players of the future.

The Cutie Pies have had to fight hard to make it to the decider and will put up a tough effort against a strong Smurfs side.