Crime

Grandfather jailed after horrific ‘breach of trust’

by JACOB MILEY
20th Aug 2020 6:35 AM
A MAN who molested his then-six year old intellectually impaired granddaughter tried to take his own life after the offence, a court has heard.

The man, who cannot be named for legal reasons, pleaded guilty to one count of rape which occurred in November 2018.

He was sentenced to three years jail but will be eligible for parole on December 3, taking into account the time already served.

The court heard graphic details of how the man, 65, digitally raped his granddaughter after she had been swimming.

The man, who the victim referred to as "pop", had been drinking.

When the girl told him to stop he replied "shut up", the court was told.

The horrific crime came to light shortly after. At first he wasn't forthcoming with the details but later made admissions and apologised.

The court heard the man tried to overdose and take his own life.

A report found the man to be a low-risk of reoffending but Judge Catherine Muir did not accept this.

"This is reprehensible offending. It is predatory and it was a breach of trust committed by you on your young, intellectually impaired granddaughter.

"Your offending, unsurprisingly, has had a destructive effect on the complainant and on your family."

His defence counsel said he was disappointed and disgusted by the behaviour. The court heard he had been excluded by most of his immediate family.

