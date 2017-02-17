Grandiose river front home up for sale

OUT ON Great Marlow Rd, with uninterrupted views of the Clarence River, the 110 acre Bemuda Estate stands tall as one of the most premiere homes on the river front.

Currently up for sale, Bemuda Estate sets the bar high for homes in the Clarence Valley.

Luke Bodley from Realo, the listing agent for the property, said it's a stunning home with a lot to offer.

"It's got something about it, it's grandiose and there is such attention to detail," he said.

Mr Bodley said there are a number of features about the house that set it apart from other river front properties.

"It's also got ownership to the mean high tide mark, the block is direct river frontage," he said.

"There is ocean access from there, so someone with a large boat could build a pontoon ... someone was looking at putting a seal plane there."

Mr Bodley said they are marketing Bemuda Estate as a lifestyle property.

"It's not a property that will sell overnight and considering the time and effort the owners put into building it ... they are willing to wait for the right buyer," he said.

467 Great Marlow Rd, Great Marlow is a five bedroom estate on 110 acres of livestock land.

It has an open-plan formal living area with an American Oak chef's kitchen, a king-sized master suite with large walk-in wardrobes and a luxury ensuite, an additional four bedrooms, a double vanity main bathroom, two power rooms, and external entertaining kitchen, an additional four-bedroom stockmans quarters with separate bathroom and an 11 metre in-ground saltwater pool.

The property has covered cattle yards, a large chicken coup, six paddocks all with town water, underground electricity and solar co-generation system.