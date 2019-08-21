Grandma fights back against cowardly attackers

A GRANDMOTHER held down during a terrifying home invasion has told how she fought back with a shoe and tried to break one attacker's thumb to protect a large sum of money.

Eva Donlon, 82, won $6500 on gaming machines at the Lonsdale Hotel just hours before a man pretending to be tradesman gained entry to her Woodcroft Caravan Park cabin.

Unaware the small fortune would attract such violence, Ms Donlon said her ordeal started with a tap on a window about 7.30am on Tuesday.

"He says: '(I) work for the park and we have to do something with the water, don't turn the tap on, don't flush the toilet,'' Ms Donlon told Nine News.

Brave 82-year-old Eva Donlon reached for a shoe and started belting one of two intruders who attacked her inside her Woodcroft cabin. Picture: 9 News

"This is how he came in and I didn't know there was this other fella with him.

"While I'm standing by the bathroom door (one man) run and push me on the floor and jumped on top of me and covered my nose and my mouth so I couldn't scream and breathe."

Desperate to escape, the mother-of-three used a chunky shoe to hit the man on top of her, but broke a fingernail.

"(So) I got hold of his thumb and I tried to break it, (bend) it back," she said.

"The other one in the meantime walks around and took all the money and that was that."

The man ransacking the home found most of the money hidden in a drawer and then a separate stash allocated for park site fees.

The attackers then fled in a black SUV.

Ms Donlon - from central Europe - suffered minor injuries and was taken to hospital for treatment.

Detectives are reviewing CCTV at different locations for clues that could help reveal the men's identities.

Police are asking anyone who may have seen suspicious activity in the area to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or report online at crimestopperssa.com.au