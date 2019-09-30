Grandmother’s complaint from jail cell

Sue and Roger Clarke were caught carrying cocaine on to a cruise ship.

A British grandmother jailed in Portugal over a $A1.81 million cocaine smuggling plot has moaned about the "very harsh" conditions in prison.

Sue Clarke, 71, complained that she was only given water to drink - and is annoyed that the guards in the Lisbon prison don't speak English.

Mrs Clarke was arrested with husband Roger, 72, when polices found nine kilos of cocaine in the lining of four suitcases Mr Clarke was handed on St Lucia last December.

The couple were arrested on-board the Marco Polo cruise liner.

In a letter to a friend, Mrs Clarke wrote: "It's very hard here, especially with the language difference.

"I'm in a room with four other women and only one speaks English. It is very cold. There is no heating at all.

MOANED AT ONE CUP OF TEA A DAY

"We only get one hot drink a day, with breakfast, then water with lunch and dinner.

"I can honestly say that we had no idea what was happening until the police in Portugal searched our luggage."

The Clarkes had been in the middle of a dream $A12,355 Caribbean cruise when Portuguese officials were tipped of by UK police.

Retired chef Mr Clarke told a trial in Lisbon he had no idea drugs were in the cases and he was taking them back to the UK for a friend called "Lee".

Mr Clarke told the court "Lee" was a UK-based Jamaican businessman who worked with an associate called "Dee", who he named in court as George Wilmot.

The ex-chef whispered to his wife in court: "Jesus Christ, I wasn't expecting more than four" as they were sentenced and ordered to serve their sentences in Portugal.

Mr Clarke held hands with his wife as they learnt their fate through a translator before blurting out his shock at the length of his sentence.

The couple had previously been jailed in Norway for trafficking 260kg of marijuana resin. Detectives say they travelled to the country 16 times.

Ex-secretary Sue, originally of Wellingborough, Northamptonshire, said she only knew her husband's business associates socially and never accompanied him when he negotiated "fruit sales".

Mr Clarke, originally of Kent, and mum-of-three Mrs Clarke both served prison sentences in Norway after being convicted in 2010 for trafficking 240 kilos of cannabis resin.

Mr Clarke said he got into drugs running to clear debts and was made to do more with his wife as cover after being threatened with violence by gangster paymasters if he stopped.

