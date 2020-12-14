Granny dobs in granddaughter for garage bong session

A young woman whose granny dobbed her in to the cops for smoking weed has pleaded guilty to three charges in court.

A young woman called to a Logan police station to explain a bong and grinder found in the garage of her grandmother's house, where she was living, suffered an epic meltdown, becoming "highly emotional", screaming, trying to film police and then meditating.

Chambers Flat woman Taylor Leanne Wiltshire, 23, was charged with possessing drug utensils and two counts of obstructing police following her bizarre outburst on the morning of August 28.

Beenleigh Magistrates Court on Monday heard police were originally called to a disturbance at a residence on Koplick Rd, Chambers Flat, by Wiltshire herself.

Chambers Flat woman Taylor Leanne Wiltshire, 23. Picture: Alex Treacy

When police arrived, Wiltshire's grandmother told police the defendant had just left but showed them the spot Wiltshire had been smoking cannabis in the garage.

Police seized a bong and grinder.

Later that day, Wiltshire was called to the Crestmead Police Station to be interviewed about the drug items.

Police prosecutor Sgt Jeanette Mitchell told the court the interview went swiftly downhill once Wiltshire was offered drug diversion.

"She became aggressive, telling police she 'doesn't have to do drug diversion'," Sgt Mitchell said.

"She was highly emotional, she called Jimboomba Police Station to talk to an officer she believed would help her."

When the officers advised her she was under arrest, Wiltshire became "combative" and informed them she was "not under arrest" and that she was leaving.

She continued to attempt to contact Jimboomba and film the two hapless Crestmead officers, who were forced to physically restrain her as she began "screaming", despite repeated pleas for her to "calm down".

Sgt Mitchell told the court Wiltshire was then placed in a holding cell where she was discovered a short while later "sitting on the floor meditating".

Her demeanour was now "calm and apologetic".

The court heard Wiltshire had no previous criminal history and was suffering "mental health complications" at the time of her meltdown.

Wiltshire was placed on two good-behaviour bonds totalling $700 and ordered to undertake the drug diversion initially offered to her.

No convictions were recorded.

Originally published as Granny dobs in granddaughter for garage bong session