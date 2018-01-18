'Granny would have been proud': McDonald shines at champs

IN CONTROL: Grafton opener Naomi McDonald hits out for NSW Country Bush Breakers at the Australian Country Cricket Championships.

CRICKET: There is a steely resilience behind every shot that Grafton cricketer Naomi McDonald plays.

It was on full display at the recent Australian Country Cricket Championships in Western Australia when the opener earned her place on the Australian Country XI merit list.

McDonald was one of three Clarence Valley cricketers to represent at the national titles including her twin sister Grace and all-rounder Amy Riddell who played for Queensland.

While McDonald finished as the third-highest run scorer for the titles, scoring 165 runs including an unbeaten match-winning 53 against Queensland, it was far from an easy tournament for the striker.

McDonald only lost her grandmother days before the championships kicked off last week, and she had to show her full level of resolve to bat on.

"It was hard, and I know Grace and I both felt terribly underdone and not really ready to play cricket heading into the tournament,” McDonald said.

"But I guess I just rode the wave of adrenaline each time I played a game.

"It was only on those afternoons off, when I had time to sit down and reflect on what had happened that it became really tough.

"I guess in a way I did dedicate it to her. Making the Country XI would have made granny proud and I know that.”

McDonald also had to play through a hamstring strain she picked up after pulling a double shift in games against Queensland and Victoria in one day.

"I really felt a pinch after that second game and it just wouldn't go away so the team doctor told me to have a rest the next game,” she said.

McDonald's NSW side fell victim to eventual champions South Australia in the semi-finals.

South Australia went on to defeat Riddell's Queensland in the final of the tournament.

"It was a disappointing result overall for our side because we knew we had the talent to go on and win the whole thing,” McDonald said.

"We just couldn't pull together the perfect game when we needed it most.”

Riddell took five wickets for the tournament including the second-best individual figures of the event taking 3 for 1 off 2 against Northern Territory.