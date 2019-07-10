Grant a bonus for Disabled Surfing Far North Coast branch

SURFERS taking to the waves with Disabled Surfers Australia will soon be decked out in brand-new rash shirts thanks to a grant from Australia Post.

Far North Coast branch volunteer John Mansfield said the club was excited their application was successful for the Australia Post Community Grant, which will help the club continue to get participants out on the water for some surfing fun.

"Our end saying is that the only reason we do this is to put smiles on dials, everyone loves it, and this grant will help us buy 40 sun protective rash shirts to give proper sun protection to everyone,” he said.

"The grant will help us continue to run DSA, we put on six events per year ranging from Minnie Water to Kingscliff and every little bit helps us. We're all volunteers, so everything is appreciated.”

SUCCESSFUL APPLICATION: Jo Bennett, Mitch Smith, Denise Vynes, Garet McShane and John Mansfield all smiles after Jo successfully nominated Disabled Surfing Australia's Far North Coast branch for an Australia Post Community Grant. Jarrard Potter

Yamba Post Office's Joanne Bennett nominated DSA for the grant.

"I nominated them because of how much enjoyment I see Disabled Surfing Australia participants get out of surfing,” she said.

The Australia Post Community Grants program aims to help communities thrive by supporting activities that bring people together to address local needs, and provide up to $10,000 to help people connect with each other, reduce barriers to participation in communities, and develop skills and leadership capabilities within those communities.

For more details on Disabled Surfers Association of Australia visit their website: http://disabledsurfers.org/nsw/far-north-coast-branch/. For more information on the Australia Post Community Grants visit www.auspost.com.au/grants.