Grant allows Men's Shed to hold health and well-being events

Federal Member for Page Kevin Hogan with members of the Clarence Valley U3A Men's Shed after the announcement of the $3000 grant.

A $3000 grant from the NSW Government will enable Clarence Valley U3A Men's Shed to hold health and well-being events.

Federal Member for Page Kevin Hogan announced the grant in Townsend yesterday.

He said they will use the grant to hold health and well-being events, including teaching food preparation, essential nutrition and basic cooking.

"This is great news for our community. Men's sheds are integral to the community and the benefits to men's health are widely acknowledged,” he said.

Mr Hogan said men are often the last ones to make their health and well-being a priority.

"Men's Sheds offers men a space with friendly easy-going conversation where they feel safe to discuss what they want.

"It is imperative that we do all we can to make sure men get the support they need.

"All too often, men become increasingly isolated as they age, particularly when they retire. This means they don't always have a trusted mate to discuss what they find to be difficult subjects like their own health and well-being,” he said.