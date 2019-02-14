Grant delivers slam dunk for local youth

BOUNCING BACK: Clarence MP Chris Gulaptis and Minister for Aboriginal Affairs Sarah Mitchell were on hand at the announcement of a $15,000 grant to to help kick start a new basketball tournament at the Grafton Indoor Sports Centre.

BOUNCING BACK: Clarence MP Chris Gulaptis and Minister for Aboriginal Affairs Sarah Mitchell were on hand at the announcement of a $15,000 grant to to help kick start a new basketball tournament at the Grafton Indoor Sports Centre. Contributed

A NEW basketball program for at-risk youth in Grafton and South Grafton has received a $15,000 grant from the NSW Government.

Making the announcement today at the centre, the home of the new $5 million state-of-the-art PCYC announced last year, Clarence MP Chris Gulaptis was joined by the Minister for Aboriginal Affairs Sarah Mitchell, excited local youth and members of the Rebound 2460 committee.

Mr Gulaptis said the Rebound 2460 program connects young people with local youth services, with the basketball tournament being the centrepiece of the program.

"This is a terrific grassroots driven program where each team is not only named after a particular support service, but the volunteer coach actually works in the service," Mr Gulaptis said.

MORE: How this funding will be used for the new Rebound 2460 program