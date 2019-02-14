Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
BOUNCING BACK: Clarence MP Chris Gulaptis and Minister for Aboriginal Affairs Sarah Mitchell were on hand at the announcement of a $15,000 grant to to help kick start a new basketball tournament at the Grafton Indoor Sports Centre.
BOUNCING BACK: Clarence MP Chris Gulaptis and Minister for Aboriginal Affairs Sarah Mitchell were on hand at the announcement of a $15,000 grant to to help kick start a new basketball tournament at the Grafton Indoor Sports Centre. Contributed
News

Grant delivers slam dunk for local youth

Jarrard Potter
by
12th Feb 2019 1:00 AM

A NEW basketball program for at-risk youth in Grafton and South Grafton has received a $15,000 grant from the NSW Government.

Making the announcement today at the centre, the home of the new $5 million state-of-the-art PCYC announced last year, Clarence MP Chris Gulaptis was joined by the Minister for Aboriginal Affairs Sarah Mitchell, excited local youth and members of the Rebound 2460 committee.

Mr Gulaptis said the Rebound 2460 program connects young people with local youth services, with the basketball tournament being the centrepiece of the program.

"This is a terrific grassroots driven program where each team is not only named after a particular support service, but the volunteer coach actually works in the service," Mr Gulaptis said.

MORE: How this funding will be used for the new Rebound 2460 program

More Stories

Grafton Daily Examiner

Top Stories

    Two men jailed over escape attempt from Grafton court cells

    premium_icon Two men jailed over escape attempt from Grafton court cells

    Crime AFTER two men were refused bail in Grafton Local Court in January, desperation got the better of them as they tried to make a break for it

    Council respond to concerns over Jacaranda Park

    premium_icon Council respond to concerns over Jacaranda Park

    Council News The $1.4 million project has received backlash from some residents

    Help Zac through life-changing surgery

    premium_icon Help Zac through life-changing surgery

    People and Places A Yamba family are grateful for community support for their son

    Man jailed for perverting the course of justice

    premium_icon Man jailed for perverting the course of justice

    Crime Calls from prison made to pressure victim to sign false declaration