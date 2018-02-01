Grant helps Clarence Youth Action

PRETTY HAPPY: Acting Clarence Valley Council Mayor Jason Kingsley and Clarence MP Chris Gulaptis with members of Clarence Youth Action group at the announcement of a $48,000 grant.

PRETTY HAPPY: Acting Clarence Valley Council Mayor Jason Kingsley and Clarence MP Chris Gulaptis with members of Clarence Youth Action group at the announcement of a $48,000 grant. Jarrard Potter

CLARENCE Youth Action have their eyes set on bigger and better things after the acclaimed community group was awarded a $48,000 NSW Liberals and Nationals Government grant.

CYA member Jeremy Jablonski said the grant would allow the group to do more for the youth of the Clarence Valley.

"It's opened up more possibilities in the variety of the events we can run as well as the scale of them so it means larger opportunities for us,” he said.

"We started in Grafton and we do a lot to try and reach down at the other end of the river but it gets a bit difficult with the lack of funding so again, the grant just means more of those opportunities. It's just opened up a whole lot of possibilities.”

Acting Clarence Valley Mayor, Jason Kingsley, said the council applied for the grant last year and would partner with the Clarence Youth Action group in a series of events aimed at connecting youth across the Clarence Valley.

"The aim for group is to continue to build relationships between themselves and other young people and to seek ongoing support from local businesses and organisations,” he said.

"Youth will do all planning, event management, sponsorship and organisation, so the program will help them develop skills that will benefit not only themselves but the wider community. Council is involved as a mentor only.”

Clarence MP Chris Gulaptis said he was proud to be able to help provide a grant to continue the good work of CYA.

"This is all about building the social infrastructure I am so passionate about and will allow these young people to continue their excellent community service in 2018, including regular workshops, events and activities to engage with the broader community,” he said.