Grant success and construction cancel popular garage sale

NOT THIS YEAR Penne Car and Elizabeth Buzzell at the Lawrence Museum monster garage sale in 2018. Ebony Stansfield

THERE will be no garage sale at the Lawrence Museum this year.

The popular event has been held for several years, but museum committee vice president Roz Jones said a successful grant application has meant there was no need for a sale this year.

"We have been successful with a grant application to the Regional Cultural Fund (RCF),” Ms Jones said.

"The grant of $186,150 will enable us to: repair the damaged concrete driveway, construct further accessible pathways, and a new toilet.

"We will restore the exterior of the heritage building, and seal the asbestos roof.

"The grant will also provide for the installation of a lift to accommodate wheelchairs/walking frames to the second storey of the new shed.”

"With such a lot of construction work underway, sadly it is not feasible to hold the garage sale this year.”

Ms Jones said the Lawrence Museum Garage sale has always been well supported with donations from the community and many buyers and bargain hunters.

"We very much appreciate the community support over the past years, and volunteers who helped the event be so successful. It has been invaluable in our fundraising efforts,” she said.

The Lawrence Historical Society is constructing a large new shed to increase the display area, and a recently restored 1919 Fordson tractor is now on display.

The Lawrence Museum is open to the public Tuesdays 9am-1pm and weekends from 1pm-4pm. More details are available on www.facebook.com/lawrencemuseum.