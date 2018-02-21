Grant to help spread the Jacaranda word

Chris Gulaptis was thrilled to announce the sizeable funding for the Jacaranda Festival.

Chris Gulaptis was thrilled to announce the sizeable funding for the Jacaranda Festival. Jenna Thompson

GRAFTON'S purple haze in the annual Jacaranda Festival is renowned, and thanks to a $20,000 grant, we're going to tell the world about it.

Clarence Nationals MP Chris Gulaptis announced the grant to the Jacaranda Festival committee today at Memorial Park.

Mr Gulaptis said the visitors spend a lot of money which are critical for jobs and the bottom line of local small businesses.

"The Jacaranda festival has won $20,000 to market these great events to people from outside our local area.”

"Nothing reflects the character and culture of Grafton...more than these festivals, ” Mr Gulaptis said.

Event Manager Leah Wallace said the grant is going to be a great boost towards the festival.

"It's a really good indication of the what the festival can achieve in the next 12 months and going into the future.”

She said the grant will be used for regional,national and international levels of marketing.

"This amazing achievement could not have happened without the dedication of the Jacaranda Committee, the backing and assistance of Clarence Valley Council and letters of support for local business and community groups.”

The next Jacaranda Festival AGM will be held on February 27 at 5.30pm at the Grafton District Services Club. For more information call 6642 3959.