Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Grant to upgrade Maclean facilities

REVAMP: Kevin Hogan presents a cheque to LCTA members.
REVAMP: Kevin Hogan presents a cheque to LCTA members.

LOWER Clarence Tennis Association's building will get an extra bit of love after federal Member for Page Kevin Hogan announced a federal grant of almost $12,000.

The money will allow the association to install solar panels at Ryan Park Tennis Complex and paint the clubhouse.

"This is great news for the community," MrPage MP Kevin Hogan said.

"The solar panel will help reduce power bills at the complex by up to $4000 a year. This money can now be used on other things.

"The club house also needs painting. It hasn't been repainted since it was built 30 years ago and is in a poor state due to leaks that have now been repaired."

Topics:  maclean tennis centre

Grafton Daily Examiner
Historic Lawrence bridge almost gone, but not forgotten

Historic Lawrence bridge almost gone, but not forgotten

Sportsman Creek bridge will live on elsewhere in Lawrence

Clarence Valley petrol and weather

PHOTO OF THE DAY: Roslyn Gosson snapped this picture of the the Clarence River from the park at the end of Pound St on her early morning walk.

Find out which bowser is cheaper today

Powell lands on biggest catch list with massive kingfish

KING CATCH: Iluka angler Justin Powell put in a massive fight to haul in this 15kg kingfish off the Clarence Coast last week. It was just one of many that Powell hauled in on a fishing trip with Yamba Fishing and Charters.

Warm water to bring surface fish for Christmas holidays.

New book dives into rowing history

HISTORIAL: Carolyn Cameron and Olympic rower Islay Lee at the launch of new rowing book.

Book made for Maclean Historical Society

Local Partners