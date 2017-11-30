Grant to upgrade Maclean facilities

LOWER Clarence Tennis Association's building will get an extra bit of love after federal Member for Page Kevin Hogan announced a federal grant of almost $12,000.

The money will allow the association to install solar panels at Ryan Park Tennis Complex and paint the clubhouse.

"This is great news for the community," MrPage MP Kevin Hogan said.

"The solar panel will help reduce power bills at the complex by up to $4000 a year. This money can now be used on other things.

"The club house also needs painting. It hasn't been repainted since it was built 30 years ago and is in a poor state due to leaks that have now been repaired."