Grants available to help improve local road safety

Community grants are available to help avoid scenes like this.

COMMUNITY groups looking to help reduce the Clarence Valley's road death toll can apply for a grant of up to $30,000 to help fund their project.

Applications for round five of the NSW Government's Community Road Safety Grants Program are open until September 15, and Clarence Nationals MP Chris Gulaptis said Clarence Valley community groups should consider applying for the grant to improve local road safety.

"The Nationals in the NSW Government are delivering some huge road projects in our area like the multi-billion dollar Pacific Highway upgrade and the brand new Grafton Bridge, but if we are going to get the road toll down towards zero, little projects matter just as much," Mr Gulaptis said.

"The Community Road Safety Grants Program aims to support community groups to work within their local communities on initiatives to keep everyone safe on the road."

"Local people know local issues. This program aims to bring people with a passion and commitment for road safety together and support their ideas to ultimately lower the NSW road toll."

Two categories of grants are available: one for smaller projects with up to $5000 available for each idea and another for more substantial projects, worth up to $30,000.

Any community group is eligible to apply by submitting an application to Transport for NSW before September 15 2019. More information can be found on the NSW Centre for Road Safety website.