Grants available to improve fish habitats

Individuals and community groups seeking to improve local fish habitats are being encouraged to apply for a grant through the next funding round of the NSW Government's Habitat Action Grants Program.

Clarence MP Chris Gulaptis said large grants of up to $40,000 and small grants to kick-start a project of up to $2000 are available to fishing clubs, community groups, local councils and individuals wanting to improve fish habitat in their communities.

"With over half a million dollars available statewide in this funding round, this is a great opportunity to improve fish habitats in our local creeks, rivers or estuaries, and encourage more fish as a result," Mr Gulaptis said.

"This program is another excellent example of how recreational fishing fees are helping to support a productive local fishery.

"The NSW Government wants to ensure that quality habitats are available to ensure native fish thrive into the future."

Since 2009, the NSW Government has invested over $4 million towards projects such as reducing erosion by stabilising river banks, removing invasive weeds and reestablishing native vegetation on riverbanks, removing barriers to fish movements as well as re-snagging waterways and restoring lost habitats.

Applications for Habitat Action Grants opened on 31 July and close on 18 September 2017.