Grants help power up Iluka-Woombah Men’s Shed

Page MP Kevin Hogan with members of the Iluka-Woombah Men's Shed which received $10,500 for new projects.

ILUKA-WOOMBAH Men's Shed need to make upgrades to give the members more room to build their projects, and two new grants will aim to do just that.

Federal Member for Page Kevin Hogan on Friday announced two grants totalling $10,500 to start new projects on Friday, and praised the good work the organisation does for the local community.

"Men's Sheds are a vital community assets and play an important role in the lives of many," Mr Hogan said.

"This funding will allow them to install three- phase power to existing shed and bring up to standard.

"They will also install two 15 amp outlets, safety switches, and circuit breaker protection to the main switchboard.

"The Shed is a great community asset and these upgrades ensure it caters for the future."

This funding was provided through the National Shed Development Programme. For more information, visit https://www.health.gov.au/initiatives-and-programs/national-shed-development-programme-nsdp