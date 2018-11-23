Grants to help integral work of our men's sheds

GOOD NEWS: Secretary Graeme Lockyer, president John Ryan, vice-president Daryl Mercer, committee member Bill Knight and Federal Member for Page Kevin Hogan in the Iluka and Woombah Men's Shed. RIGHT: Kevin Hogan with members of the Clarence Valley U3A Men's Shed

GOOD NEWS: Secretary Graeme Lockyer, president John Ryan, vice-president Daryl Mercer, committee member Bill Knight and Federal Member for Page Kevin Hogan in the Iluka and Woombah Men's Shed. RIGHT: Kevin Hogan with members of the Clarence Valley U3A Men's Shed Ebony Stansfield

PAGE MP Kevin Hogan has handed out $9000 in grants for two men's sheds in the Clarence Valley.

Men are often the last ones to make their health and well-being a priority, which is why groups like the Men's Shed are an integral to the community.

That's why Mr Hogan was thrilled to announce a $6000 grant for the Iluka and Woombah Men's Shed.

The grant will be used to improve its facilities, which includes security lighting and a kitchen upgrade, as well as purchasing material for a dust-free enclosure for a compressor and dust extraction unit.

President John Ryan said the grant will be wonderful for the men's shed.

"The members are stoked to receive it,” he said.

"They (the government) know the men's shed is a great organisation.”

A $3000 grant from the Federal Government was announced later the same day which will enable Clarence Valley U3A Men's Shed in Townsend to hold health and wellbeing events.

Federal Member for Page Kevin Hogan with members of the Clarence Valley U3A Men's Shed after the announcement of the $3000 grant.

He said they will also include teaching food preparation, essential nutrition and basic cooking.

"This is great news for our community. Men's sheds are integral to the community and the benefits to men's health are widely acknowledged,” he said.

Mr Hogan said men are often the last ones to make their health and wellbeing a priority.

"Men's sheds offers men a space with friendly easy-going conversation where they feel safe to discuss what they want,” he said.

"It is imperative that we do all we can to make sure men get the support they need.

"All too often, men become increasingly isolated as they age, particularly when they retire. This means they don't always have a trusted mate to discuss what they find to be difficult subjects.”