Regional Tourism grants up to $4.5m up for grabs

Business owners, community members, Clarence Valley Council staff and councillors and NSW Government business development officer Henry Fenner Senner had the opportunity to hear about the funding at the Yamba Chamber of Commerce breakfast on Wednesday.

Business owners, community members, Clarence Valley Council staff and councillors and NSW Government business development officer Henry Fenner Senner had the opportunity to hear about the funding at the Yamba Chamber of Commerce breakfast on Wednesday. Ebony Stansfield

UP TO $4.5m in regional tourism funding is available this financial year for Clarence Valley businesses to utilise.

Business owners, community members, Clarence Valley Council staff and councillors and NSW Government business development officer Henry Fenner had the opportunity to hear about the funding at the Yamba Chamber of Commerce breakfast yesterday.

Chamber president Gina Lopez said the breakfast was all about being informed.

"You can't apply for something you don't know about and you can't form a project team if you don't have the same connections and information," she said.

Guest speaker Jacquie Burnside, from Destination North Coast, spoke to the group about the North Coast Destination Management Plan and the funding available for businesses.

The Regional Tourism Product Development Program offers between $15,000 and $150,000 for eligible projects such as new accommodation to increase capacity for the region, infrastructure projects to increase overnight visitation, new attractions/experiences and more.

Coffs Harbour business TreeTop Crazy Rider was one of the businesses who successfully received $149,500 funding, with the installation of a rollercoaster zip line.

Others funding available includes the Regional Flagship Events program which supports events in regional NSW to deliver long-term benefits to the region.

Ms Lopez said successful events which brought people to the Clarence Valley had used this funding in the past.

"It's all about working together and creating an economic ecosystem," she said.

For more visit: www.destinationnsw.com.au/tourism/business-development-resources/funding-and-grants