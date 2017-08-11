GRAPE EXPECTATIONS: You can't beat a good Hickson

TOP DROP: Patritti Lot Three McLaren Vale Single Vineyard Shiraz (2014, $35): Tuity-fruity Patritti, just rolls off the tongue, doesn't it? And so does this. Very Mac Vale. Rating: 9.1/10.

THIS was to be another column on corporate mandarins, what with the raft of fresh 'indiscretions', illegalities and rip-offs in the business world arising even more frequently than CEO payrises. But instead it highlighted an even more tragic moment this week in agriculture.

No, not more water theft or mines poisoning farming land, coincidentally both owned by the Obeid family. No, the tragedy to which I refer happened in local fruit and veg shops, the passing of mandarin season. Mandarine season if you prefer.

That we each pay about a million dollars a year more for our electricity pales beside the sad passing of decent easy-peel citrus.

Everyone knows the Australian-made breed Hicksons are the best. You know the ones, wrinkly skin which harbour as much air as fruit. The peel just falls off, and the juice doesn't end up down your front because you can pop whole wedges or even a whole half in your gob if challenged, and still shut the door.

Seeds can be spat out at passing motorists without angering greenies, unless they cop one full-on, and you can eat two, three or even four at a sitting without finding yourself sitting somewhere else for an extended period.

Sure, you can buy a string bag full of the second-string Imperials or Murcotts, but really, they are not the mandarin of choice. You might as well buy a banana, the beautiful looking and huge but overly firm and flavourless ones that John West (and the supermarkets) didn't reject, but they just don't compare to the sheer citrus joy of a fresh Hickson.

Oranges don't cut the mustard either, unless you grow them yourself, as we do thanks to the foresight of Ms L, but seasons come and go in the real world outside of supermarkets and anyway they're buggers to peel and they're messy.

You could buy an apple because they too are available year-round, but it's hard to know if you're getting a nasty, slightly under-ripe, cold storage one or something fresh from the tree picked

by a 457 visa.

Hicksons never come from cold storage - otherwise they'd be available year-round and there'd be no need for this column.

So where do you get your fruit hit when mandarins are finished? Um...

Simon Hughes 0422474444

Simon Hughes 0422474444

Simon Hughes 0422474444

Simon Hughes 0422474444