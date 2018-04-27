GRAPHIC IMAGES: Man snaps arm after colliding with roo

ON THE MEND: Coral Cove's Stewart McCulloch says is lucky to be alive after his Harley Davidson collided with a kangaroo on the way to an Anzac Service and he was run over by a fellow motorcyclist.

"I AM lucky - I could have been in a body bag instead of this hospital bed."

That's a Coral Cove grandfather's take after hitting a kangaroo while riding his Harley Davidson on the way to the Elliott Heads Anzac Day dawn service.

Stewart McCulloch has been riding motorbikes all his life.

He has travelled Australia, been down the back roads and dusty highways, and never thought he'd be taken out by a kangaroo so close to home.

It was just before 5am when about 120 riders were travelling along Back Windermere Rd heading to the service.

A cautious Mr McCulloch said he always left room between riders.

"I was about five motorbike lengths between riders and the road was dark," he said.

"All of a sudden, out of nowhere a giant kangaroo, about 6 foot in height, jumped out and hit me."

He said his motorcycle fell out from under him and then, while laying on the ground, another rider crashed into him.

"I was in shock and another guy on a bike ran straight over me."

Dazed and unable to move, Mr McCulloch was helped by two women who appeared and helped to comfort him.

"One was a nurse and the other a physio," he said.

"I was trying to get my phone and call my wife and couldn't find my glasses.

"One held my hand and the other dialled her number.

"My wife and I are looking after our 15-month-old granddaughter and we believe it's important to go to Anzac Day services.

"She was at home waiting for me to return so she could attend the day service, but we both never made it," he said.

"The women found my glasses and there wasn't even a scratch on them," he said.

He believes in that moment their actions helped him stay calm and wait for emergency services to arrive.

Mr McCulloch was taken to Bundaberg Hospital where he underwent surgery. Four plates were inserted in his left arm and he will have a second surgery to repair and clean his kneecap in the coming days.

As for his treasured Harley, Mr McCulloch has had it for 15 years, since it was new, and it's a write-off.

"Accidents happen and I am just lucky to be alive," he said.

"I look at life as the glass if half full and this could have been a lot worse.

"My wife looked up stats and said more than 70 people had been killed by kangaroo crashes in the last few years.

"I can't thank the women or the emergency staff enough for looking after me."

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said Mr McCulloch was lucky and, as motorbikes don't have a bull bar, his fate could have been far worse.