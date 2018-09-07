Menu
Emergency services work to free man trapped in Glenreagh crash
Graphic scenes as SES cut man from wreck

Jarrard Potter
by
7th Sep 2018 11:30 AM
SES CREWS worked for more than an hour to remove a 47-year-old man from a ute that left the road and collided with a tree in a horror single-vehicle crash near Glenreagh last night.

The man sustained serious neck and chest injuries, with Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter called to the scene of the collision, and he was airlifted from the scene to Lismore Base Hospital.

Emergency services were called to the collision at about 7.20pm on Thursday night to reports a vehicle had left the road and collided with a tree on the Orara Way, about 14km south of Grafton near the Kungala Rd intersection.

 

Initial reports indicate two men were in the vehicle, which was a work ute, and were travelling south towards Coffs Harbour when the crash occurred near a wooden bridge. The vehicle crossed to the opposite side of the road and hit a number of trees. The driver, a 30-year-old man, suffered relatively minor injuries and was transported by road ambulance to Coffs Harbour Hospital.

It is believed Coffs/Clarence Police District will look into the incident and investigate whether speed or alcohol had any part in the crash, with mandatory blood and urine tests conducted on the driver.

Grafton Daily Examiner

