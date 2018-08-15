Menu
A grassfire has caused a visibility hazard on the Gwydir Highway.
News

RFS crews scramble to out-of-control grassfire

Jarrard Potter
by
15th Aug 2018 2:26 PM

UPDATE 4PM: Multiple Rural Fire Service crews have responded to an out-of-control grassfire near Eatonsville this afternoon, with initial reports indicating property could be under threat.

The fire, near Bristol Arms Rd, Ramornie according to the RFS Fires Near Me website.

EARLIER: AN OUT-of-control grassfire near Eatonsville has reduced visibility on the Gwydir Highway this afternoon, with Roads and Maritime Services issuing a warning for the area.

Rural Fire Service crews have responded to the fire, which is causing smoke and reducing visibility in the area on the highway at Bristol Arms Rd. 

Live Traffic NSW is warning traffic in both directions is affected, and motorists are advised to use caution in the area. 

