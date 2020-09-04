Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Tahlia Hinchcliffe, aged 11, was last seen at a home on William St, Bathurst, about 7.30pm on Tuesday. Picture: NSW Police
Tahlia Hinchcliffe, aged 11, was last seen at a home on William St, Bathurst, about 7.30pm on Tuesday. Picture: NSW Police
News

Grave fears for missing 11yo girl

by Erin Lyons
4th Sep 2020 6:22 AM

An 11-year-old girl has not been seen for three days after vanishing from her Bathurst home, in the NSW Central Tablelands.

Police are now calling on the public to help find Tahlia Hinchcliffe who was last seen at a home on William St about 7.30pm Tuesday.

Officers from Chifley Police District were called when the young girl failed to return.

Tahlia's family and police hold grave concerns for her welfare due to her age.

Tahlia is described as being of caucasian appearance, about 160cm tall, with long brown hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a black hooded jumper and grey tracksuit pants.

The 11-year-old also has ties to the Bathurst, Dubbo and Kelso areas.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

Originally published as Grave fears for missing 11yo girl

Community Newsletter SignUp

More Stories

bathurst missing girl

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Personal tragedy saw ice addiction spiral into drug dealing

        Premium Content Personal tragedy saw ice addiction spiral into drug dealing

        Crime After the death of his partner a 25-year-old man turned to ice and sold the drug to fund his 5g-a-day habit.

        REBEL RESILIENCE: Juniors on the rise at South Grafton

        Premium Content REBEL RESILIENCE: Juniors on the rise at South Grafton

        Rugby League Rebels juniors buck the trend as rugby league struggles through COVID-19...

        Union workers sued over Pacific Highway drama

        Premium Content Union workers sued over Pacific Highway drama

        News Workers allegedly forced to stop working on the highway upgrade

        New Medicare levy: Is this how we fix aged care?

        Premium Content New Medicare levy: Is this how we fix aged care?

        News Radical ideas to fix the mess and help vulnerable Australians