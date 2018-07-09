Gravesites the victims of senseless vandalism

THE destruction of several grave sites at Grafton Cemetery has left community members who have loved ones buried at this site questioning how this act of vandalism could even occur.

Sometime between Thursday (July 5) and Friday (July 6), an unidentified driver of a vehicle caused significant damage to a number of grave sites.

Police are seeking public assistance in identifying the driver of a vehicle.

Anyone with information that could assist Police is asked to contact 02 66420222 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333000.