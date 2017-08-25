Gray family 'bible' in the works

ARE YOU an Eggins, Baker or Page?

Neil Wallace is asking for your help to put together a comprehensive Gray family history, or 'bible' in his words.

For the last week, Mr Wallace, who is fifth generation Gray, has been touring the Clarence Valley and researching his family history.

In the 1840s, George Gray migrated to Sydney from the Isle of White, and when he passed away, his son, George Abner Gray, moved to Grafton where his descendants remain today.

"George Abner Grey wrote a book which is very well known in the community, it's called The Blue Book, and he describes his time living here, battling the floods, losing his animals, losing the maze and potatoes he was growing at the time, mostly along Southgate Rd,” Mr Wallace said.

"He had a lot of children, I think they had about 14... the main families that started from the Grays are the Pages, the Egginses and the Barkers.

"We've got the most extensive history research on these people, but what we don't have are a lot of photographs.

"We have the names of their children, when they were born, we've got the history going back to 1250.”

Since the Epping-local has been in the Clarence Valley, he's been trying to meet his disant relatives.

Now, Mr Wallace is asking anyone who can trace their ancestry back to the Grays to share their family photos from the past and now to add to the family history.

You can get in contact with Mr Wallace by email at enarco100@bigpond.com