Great bulls of fire! PBR is back

IT STARTED with a firey display, and the bulls continued the theme.

And now, after the success of last year's event, the Professional Bull Riders are heading back to Grafton.

Scheduled for Saturday September 2, the action will again take place at Grafton Showgrounds and tickets are available now, so book early to get the best seats.

The PBR's top riders will fly in from across the country to go head to head with a great line up of bucking stock. They will be looking to take home a slice of over $10,000 in prizemoney along with the coveted gold and silver championship buckle that will be presented to the event champion.

The PBR is not like any other rodeo event - It is about consistently delivering a very competitive competition as well as a high standard of production that entertains and educates the fans as the show progresses. The Mega Screen and multiple camera angles deliver vision from inside the bucking chutes as riders prepare, as well as slow motion replays. Also on hand will be the voice of the PBR, Rockhampton's Warren Matotek. Matotek a former bull rider, these days keeps crowds entertained with informed and entertaining commentary on each aspect of the event.

The night doesn't stop though after the bull riding action - Popular band Occa Rock will be playing till late so fans can enjoy great live music and mingle with the riders.

Tickets are available at the Daily Examiner 55 Fitzroy Street or click onto www.pbraustralia.com.au. Adults $35, Children 5 -17 $20, Family (2 Adults 2 Children) $90 and Children under 5 free.