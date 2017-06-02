21°
Sport

GREAT DAINE: Country boy lights up on city stage

Adam Hourigan | 2nd Jun 2017 8:13 AM
TALENT: Penrith Panthers young gun Daine Laurie flies through a gap in SG Ball Cup action earlier this year. Laurie scored a hat trick for the Patricians Brothers Blacktown side this week.
TALENT: Penrith Panthers young gun Daine Laurie flies through a gap in SG Ball Cup action earlier this year. Laurie scored a hat trick for the Patricians Brothers Blacktown side this week. Bryden Sharp Photography

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

RUGBY LEAGUE: As a new look NSW side crushed Queensland in the first State of Origin, earlier in the day, a Clarence Valley product showed he may be one to watch for the Blues in the future.

Former Lower Clarence Magpies junior Daine Laurie starred for his metropolitan school side Patrician Brothers Blacktown, scoring a first-half hat trick from fullback to help his side defeat Erindale College 50-6 in the opening round of the prestigious NRL Schoolboy Cup at Campbelltown Sports Stadium.

While not enough to earn him man of the match honours over captain Josh Curran, Laurie's first half trifecta, which included a 20m solo effort stepping around half a dozen defenders, had the relatively meagre crowd on their feet.

It was a warning shot fired from the Iluka product who is gunning for an Australian Schoolboys jersey at the end of the representative season.

Laurie has been at Patrician Brothers since making the Sydney switch earlier this year ahead of a start in the Penrith Panthers SG Ball Cup outfit.

The school's business manager Steven Mulligan said Laurie has quickly assimilated into the school's proud culture and is regularly involved in supporting the junior ranks.

"It is great to have Daine as a member of our school, he is a respectful and polite student and really adds something different to the mix of students with his country upbringing,” Mulligan said. "He has fit in well to our rugby league program as well, but I doubt we will ever get the country out of him.”

For Laurie's former coach at the Lower Clarence Magpies Darrin Heron, it was a proud moment to see the emerging star succeed in the NRL Schoolboy Cup.

"We always said to him when he first left for Sydney that he just had to give it his best shot, and it looks like he is just giving it both barrels at the moment,” Heron said.

"Ever since he has left us he has really taken that step up. City football is a completely different beast than bush football but it is impressive how quickly he has made it his home down there. He has found a few mates and formed a really strong bond with them.

"As a former coach it is exactly what you want to see. He has taken the opportunities given to him with both hands and he is just running with it.”

Laurie is still in line for his State of Origin debut this year after being selected in the NSW Blues under-18 squad to play Queensland in a curtain-raiser at ANZ Stadium before Origin II.

He trained with the squad on May 24 and will meet up with them again on June 7 prior to the final team selection on June 10.

Heron said it was fitting for his Schoolboy heroics to happen on State of Origin night with a Blues jersey not too far away for the Magpie who left the nest.

Laurie's Patrician Brothers Blacktown will now refocus ahead of their GIO Schoolboy Cup second round clash with arch-rivals Hills Sports High in a fortnight.

'Patties' will be out for revenge against the sporting institute after Hills Sports knocked them out in the NSW semi-finals of last year's competition.

Grafton Daily Examiner
BREAKING: Man struck by steel girder

BREAKING: Man struck by steel girder

THE Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter has been dispatched to an emergency situation at Southgate north of Grafton.

  • News

  • 2nd Jun 2017 10:31 AM

LETTER: Sea level debate gets blood levels rising

Oxfam activists wearing polar bear costumes stage a demonstration outside the venue of the U.N. climate change conference in Nusa Dua, Bali island, Indonesia, Thursday, Dec. 6, 2007. Developing nations at the U.N. Climate Change Conference demanded rapid transfers of technology to help them combat global warming, while a report warned that some of Asia's biggest cities could be threatened by rising sea levels. (AP Photo/Dita Alangkara)

Hardly figures to panic about

Karl slams sleazy Daily Mail article about female colleague

TODAY show host slams tabloid Daily Mail

9 things to do this weekend

PARTY: Patricia Taber, Lorna Reeves and Robert Reeves get ready for the 125th birthday of the Lawrence Hall.

What's on in the Clarence Valley this weekend

Local Partners

Ferry closed suddenly during afternoon rush

The Bluff Point Ferry was experiencing difficulties this afternoon and traffic has been diverted

New weight loss clinic opening in the Clarence

GRAFTON resident Karen Austin is on a mission to help the Clarence Valley lose weight.

New program to help you lose weight

9 things to do this weekend

PARTY: Patricia Taber, Lorna Reeves and Robert Reeves get ready for the 125th birthday of the Lawrence Hall.

What's on in the Clarence Valley this weekend

Clarence Valley Gig Guide

Catch UK-born now Byron Bay based Jack Eastwood at the Pacific Hotel on Sunday afternoon.

List of acts playing in the Clarence this weekend

Chance for residents to have their say on rates

Clarence Valley Council building on Prince Street, Grafton.

Series of 'roundtables' to discuss SRV start today

DJI Spark: the drone you fly with a wave of your hands

SPARK, the mini-camera drone that you can literally launch from the palm of your hand, could become the hottest top end tech toy under the Christmas tree.

Karl slams sleazy Daily Mail article about female colleague

TODAY show host slams tabloid Daily Mail

Soul sensation returns to the Clarence

Byron Bay-based signer Lisa Hunt.

Soulful sounds of Lisa Hunt are back

Ed Sheeran's Aussie promoter says more tickets will be offered

Never fear, Sheeran fans. More tickets are on their way.

UK star's promoter begs Australian fans to be patient.

Decades of musical influences form The Undecided

YOU DECIDE: The Undecided play this weekend in Yamba

The Undecided decide on a show in Yamba

'AS IF': Clueless turns 22, Alicia Silverstone spills goss

It was all about the clothes

Silverstone surprised fans at a screening of Clueless

Clarence Valley Gig Guide

Catch UK-born now Byron Bay based Jack Eastwood at the Pacific Hotel on Sunday afternoon.

List of acts playing in the Clarence this weekend

First Time Offered in over 50 Years

7 Church Street, Harwood 2465

House 3 1 2 $395,000

The current owner has lived in this house for over 50 years. They raised a large family, which then grew into a larger extended family and created a life in the...

Brand New 3 bedroom 2 bathroom Unit

15b Celtic Circuit, Townsend 2463

House 3 2 1 $335,000

These are exceptional comfortable and spacious units for those wanting a low set and low maintenance home. The feature list is extensive: Including Unit size ...

Renovated on the Riverbank

18 Martins Point Road, Harwood 2465

House 3 1 2 $330,000

When you look at the asking price and measure it against the current rental of $400 per week, you see a rental return of around 6%. For an investor, this is...

Near Coastal National Park

200 Fat Duck Road, Woombah 2469

House 3 1 2 $445,000

Peaceful plus private 5 acres and a place that you can call your very own. This spacious timber home is individual in design and exudes a strength of character...

5 Blocks Already SOLD!

Lake View Heights Attwater Close, Junction Hill 2460

Residential Land 0 0 From $149,000

A great opportunity to build your dream home in a flood-free location just minutes from Grafton's CBD. Be surrounded by other quality new homes and enjoy living...

Executive Living In Sought After Location

16 Daniels Close, South Grafton 2460

House 4 3 3 $ 454,000

Daniels Close is renowned for high quality homes and its peaceful location. This stunning GJ Gardner home is no exception! Constructed in late 2013 this stunning...

Perfect Investment Opportunity Awaits!!

48 Bush Drive, South Grafton 2460

House 5 3 2 AUCTION

We bring to you 48 and 48b Bush Drive. Situated in South Grafton, this property offers the opportunity to earn dual income under the one dwelling. The upstairs...

Prime Position in Heart of CBD

2/39 Mary Street, Grafton 2460

Unit 3 1 1 AUCTION

Perfectly poised within walking distance to all amenities and providing ease of maintenance, 2/39 Mary Street is sure to stir interest from the market. Comprised...

Escape to the Country

139 Rogan Bridge Road, Waterview Heights 2460

House 4 2 2 SALE

In today's market Waterview Heights is proving to be hot property and this stunning Perry Home is going to be no exception. Situated on approximately 5,000sqm and...

Classy find in Cambridge!

52 Cambridge Street, South Grafton 2460

House 3 1 1 $230,000

The competition is heating up, you need to get moving! Are you a first home buyer? Are you looking for something extremely affordable and something that has some...

NSW housing: New first home buyers' stamp duty discount

“Today’s a huge boost for first home buyers."

The housing boom is over as prices begin to fall

"The jury is still out on whether the housing market has peaked..."

'Like winning lotto': how dam bungle made millionaires

Mary Valley storm rolls in about 6.30pm last night. Wind gusts and lighting strikes. Photo Tanya Easterby / The Gympie Times

Some of the luckiest homeowners live in the picturesque Mary Valley

This is real estate's billion-dollar man

Bob Wolff at AREC with John McGrath of McGrath Real Estate.

They don’t call him the “Billion dollar man” for nothing

Man's amazing comeback from monster crisis

Pat O'Driscoll agents Penny Keating and Doug Webber sold 56 Agnes St, The Range at auction over the weekend.

NOT long ago, he sold his possessions to pay staff. Now he's back.

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!