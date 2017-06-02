GREAT DAINE: Country boy lights up on city stage

TALENT: Penrith Panthers young gun Daine Laurie flies through a gap in SG Ball Cup action earlier this year. Laurie scored a hat trick for the Patricians Brothers Blacktown side this week.

RUGBY LEAGUE: As a new look NSW side crushed Queensland in the first State of Origin, earlier in the day, a Clarence Valley product showed he may be one to watch for the Blues in the future.

Former Lower Clarence Magpies junior Daine Laurie starred for his metropolitan school side Patrician Brothers Blacktown, scoring a first-half hat trick from fullback to help his side defeat Erindale College 50-6 in the opening round of the prestigious NRL Schoolboy Cup at Campbelltown Sports Stadium.

While not enough to earn him man of the match honours over captain Josh Curran, Laurie's first half trifecta, which included a 20m solo effort stepping around half a dozen defenders, had the relatively meagre crowd on their feet.

It was a warning shot fired from the Iluka product who is gunning for an Australian Schoolboys jersey at the end of the representative season.

Laurie has been at Patrician Brothers since making the Sydney switch earlier this year ahead of a start in the Penrith Panthers SG Ball Cup outfit.

The school's business manager Steven Mulligan said Laurie has quickly assimilated into the school's proud culture and is regularly involved in supporting the junior ranks.

"It is great to have Daine as a member of our school, he is a respectful and polite student and really adds something different to the mix of students with his country upbringing,” Mulligan said. "He has fit in well to our rugby league program as well, but I doubt we will ever get the country out of him.”

For Laurie's former coach at the Lower Clarence Magpies Darrin Heron, it was a proud moment to see the emerging star succeed in the NRL Schoolboy Cup.

"We always said to him when he first left for Sydney that he just had to give it his best shot, and it looks like he is just giving it both barrels at the moment,” Heron said.

"Ever since he has left us he has really taken that step up. City football is a completely different beast than bush football but it is impressive how quickly he has made it his home down there. He has found a few mates and formed a really strong bond with them.

"As a former coach it is exactly what you want to see. He has taken the opportunities given to him with both hands and he is just running with it.”

Laurie is still in line for his State of Origin debut this year after being selected in the NSW Blues under-18 squad to play Queensland in a curtain-raiser at ANZ Stadium before Origin II.

He trained with the squad on May 24 and will meet up with them again on June 7 prior to the final team selection on June 10.

Heron said it was fitting for his Schoolboy heroics to happen on State of Origin night with a Blues jersey not too far away for the Magpie who left the nest.

Laurie's Patrician Brothers Blacktown will now refocus ahead of their GIO Schoolboy Cup second round clash with arch-rivals Hills Sports High in a fortnight.

'Patties' will be out for revenge against the sporting institute after Hills Sports knocked them out in the NSW semi-finals of last year's competition.