RAISING DUST AND DOLLARS: Team Old Bulls taking a corner during the 2018 Great Endeavour Rally. Red Hot Shotz
Great Endeavour Rally reaches the Valley

Jarrard Potter
by
22nd Jun 2018 1:46 PM

TIRED and weary travellers on this year's Great Endeavour Rally will be keen to see the finish line tomorrow when they end their 3200km journey in Yamba.

After leaving the Gold Coast last Saturday, the rally of more than 50 vehicles took the back roads and bush tracks through to Lightning Ridge before heading south to Dubbo and then back further north.

Rally technical director Adam Perry said this year's event had been an enjoyable experience.

"This year we've got about 3000km of western NSW, some of the highlights being the Dubbo Zoo, Lightning Ridge and some great roads through the Clarence Valley back to Yamba,” he said.

"In all it's been a great rally for all involved, especially for our newcomers to cut their teeth on, and we've used some former World Rally Championship and Australian Rally Championship roads, so they got to experience the lot, from nice and dry and dusty and the cold as well.”

Rally coordinator Nathan Woolhouse said he was pleased with the number of new teams who entered in this year's event, which has been raising money for the Endeavour Foundation since 1988.

"This year we had 135 people taking part, including support, and also within that we've got just over 50 vehicles, so it's not a bad little crew,” he said.

"We've got 14 new cars, which is fantastic, and guys from all walks of life too.

"So you've got people downfrom Townsville to Canberra - and people have actually flown in from the United Kingdom.”

The Great Endeavour Rally is expected to reach the Clarence Valley by 9am and arrive in Yamba by 11am on Saturday. Their progress can be tracked at https://app.rallysafe.com.au/Event/PublicView/2680.

Grafton Daily Examiner

