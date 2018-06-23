Great Endeavour Rally wraps up in Yamba

A JOURNEY of more than 3000km came to an end in Yamba on Saturday when crews taking part in this year's Great Endeavour Rally crossed the finish line.

With cars and drivers covered in dust and dirt, their efforts over the past eight days in rallying from the Gold Coast and out west to Lightning Ridge before heading south to Dubbo helped raise more than $300,000 to support the Endeavour Foundation, which supports people with an intellectual disability.

Rally coordinator Nathan Woolhouse said he and the rest of the rally participants were glad to make it to Yamba.

"The sun was shining and it was definitely warmer than it had been so that was nice," he said.

Photos View Photo Gallery

With the rally over for another year, Mr Woolhouse said the experience was extraordinary, especially for the 14 new teams taking part in their first rally.

"It was nearly half the field that were taking part in the rally for the first time, and to say they're a part of the Endeavour family now is an understatement," he said.

"A number of teams have already said they're not only coming back next year, but they're bringing friends, so that's wonderful."