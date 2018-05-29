GREAT ESCAPE: Redmen maintain unblemished season

RUGBY UNION: Coffs Harbour Snappers went within a whisker of spoiling McKimms Grafton Redmen's 50-year celebrations at Rugby Park South Grafton on Saturday.

With eight minutes left on the clock the visitors looked like hanging onto a slender one-point lead and causing an upset. But a 40m penalty goal from Luke Worthing and a brilliant individual try by fill-in fullback Karrnunny Pearce ensured Grafton maintained its unbeaten record with a thrilling 28-21 victory.

In front of the biggest crowd of the season, Pearce put the game beyond doubt with a trademark burst from 60m out. He sliced through the opposition and beat four defenders before diving over in the corner for the match winner.

Earlier Grafton looked out of sorts and was guilty of far too many turnovers and pushed passes. Maybe it was pressure from the opposition defence or the big occasion. For Redmen captain Kyle Hancock, the come-from-behind victory was a huge relief.

"We definitely had to get the job done,” Hancock said.

"I spoke to the players before the game and told them it was a big day for the club and also for Nick Collie's 200th game.

"When you have such a large crowd and a lot of past players watching on there is always a bit of expectation.

"We did it tough and had to dig deep and credit to Coffs, they are a very good side and they'll ruffle a few feathers later in the year.”

Hancock admitted he could not remember the last time a Grafton first grade side remained undefeated after a full round of competition.

"It was a scrappy game but for us it was very important to keep the momentum going and keep winning,” he said.

"It's a fantastic effort to get through the round without a loss. I know it hasn't been done since I've been playing.”

Redmen first grade coach Craig Howe has some selection headaches looming, particularly in the backline with newcomer Greg Jackson making an impressive debut for the club in second grade.

Jackson scored three five-pointers from five-eighth and looked at home in the centres when he ran on for first grade late in the second half.

Grafton's second grade side had to fight hard for its 17-10 win over Snappers while the Grafton Rubies side went down 14-0 against Byron Bay.

Grafton will be away next week when it takes on Port Pirates in three grades.