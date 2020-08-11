Great gift ideas for Father’s Day

The Gallery Foundation is offering supporters the chance to show their appreciation for fathers by purchasing a hamper containing luxury food and drink goodies.

FATHER'S Day is around the corner, and The Gallery Foundation is offering supporters the chance to show their appreciation for fathers and father figures as well as help the Grafton Regional Gallery.

The Gallery Foundation has put together hampers containing luxury food and drink goodies, featuring products sourced from the Clarence Valley and Ballina including beer from Sanctus and Seven Mile Brewing, Swagman Salt Macadamias from Grafton's Amongst Gum Trees, Classic Barbecue Marinade and Emma's Beetroot Relish from Yamba's Nicholson Fine Foods and Carrs Peninsula Olives and Olive Oil.

The Gallery Foundation chair Rod Watters said they wanted to showcase some of the best local products that we know appeal to dads.

"In addition to honouring Father figures, this fundraiser contributes to our current goal of raising the final $15,000 of our commitment to the fit-out stage of the Grafton Regional Gallery expansion," he said.

The Gallery Foundation, supported by the Yulgilbar Foundation, funded the preparation of a grant submission for the significant infrastructure project. This resulted in a NSW Government Regional Cultural Fund project grant worth $7.6 million, awarded to Clarence Valley Council in 2018.

As part of the funding process, The Gallery Foundation committed to a contribution of $100,000 towards the fit-out and furnishings that will adorn the highly anticipated Gallery expansion, due for completion in early 2021.

"We had a successful year of fundraising events in 2019. However, with our flagship events Art in the Paddock and Gate to Plate unlikely to re-emerge until 2021, we chose to develop complimentary funding mechanisms, including the Father's Day hampers," Mr Watters said.

To place an order for a Father's Day hamper and for details of other new fundraising initiatives, head to thegalleryfoundation.com.au.