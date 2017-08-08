22°
Great Scott named top official

8th Aug 2017 5:00 AM
Corindi-Red Rock SLSC stalwart Wayne Scott was named as the Official of the Year at the 2017 SLSNSW Awards of Excellence.
Corindi-Red Rock SLSC stalwart Wayne Scott was named as the Official of the Year at the 2017 SLSNSW Awards of Excellence.

IT'S been a highly successful and demanding year officiating at all levels for Wayne Scott, but his efforts paid off with the Red Rock-Corindi stalwart crowned NSW Surf Sports Official of the Year.

At the Aussies in April he wore many hats serving as competition liaison, the chief judge of the Ocean Swim, section starter for the under-17 Males First Aid and a Section Judge.

As an experienced scrutineer he performed this function at all the major championships including the IRB Championships where he also served as a chief judge and lane judge.

Perhaps his greatest highlight of the season was being selected as an official at The World Life Saving Championship in The Netherlands in September.

Scott was blown away by the honour.

"It's fantastic to receive this award as it's been such a good season for me personally," Scott said.

"Every position I nominated for I was given the opportunity to do.

"Going to the Worlds and getting to do the jobs I was assigned was something very special."

Scott also marked 20 years as North Coast Director of Surf Sports. And his contribution shows no sign of waning having recently been elected club president.

"We're only a little club so this is fantastic to get this recognition," he said.

"What I really want is for us to get a bit of a boost and start heading in the right direction and I am confident we can do that."

Wayne's award wasn't the only pat on the back for the North Coast branch.

Red Rock-Corindi club mate Glynis Treuer was named as a finalist in the Trainer of the Year category while hard working Grace Foster from the Sawtell SLSC was a Volunteer of the Year finalist.

Coffs Coast Advocate

Topics:  red rock-corindi slsc surf lifesaving nsw wayne scott

